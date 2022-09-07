NewsVideos

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tries hands on ‘mandar’ at Karam festival celebrations

On the auspicious occasion of Karam Puja in Ranchi on September 06, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tried his hands on ‘mandar’, a traditional folk musical instrument. Karam is a harvest festival celebrated in many Indian states. It is dedicated to the worship of Karam god, the god of power, youth and youthfulness.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:10 PM IST


