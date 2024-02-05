trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718008
Jharkhand Floor Test Update: How did Champai Soren pass floor test?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Jharkhand Floor Test Updates: Champai Soren has passed the floor test in Jharkhand. After the resignation of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in the land scam case, Champai Soren has proved his majority today. 47 MLAs voted in support of Champai government.

