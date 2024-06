videoDetails

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns after Arrest in Money Laundering Case

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam resigned. He also resigned from the post of Congress Legislative Party leader. Alamgir has been arrested on corruption charges. Crores of rupees in cash were recovered from the house of Alamgir's assistant. ED arrested Alamgir Alam.