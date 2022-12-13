हिन्दी
Videos
Jharkhand: Minor girl raped by Imam in Simdega, arrested
Dec 13, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
An Imam of a madarsa was arrested in Simdega district of Jharkhand for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl on December 12.
