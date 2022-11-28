NewsVideos

Jharkhand: Tata Steel's 27-year-old chimney of Jamshedpur plant demolished

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
About 27-year-old Tata Steel's 110-meter-high chimney of battery number 5 of the plant was dropped in just 11 seconds. South Africa's Edifice Engineering India supported by J Demolition Company pulled it down in just 5 seconds. Its operation was carried out in a completely safe manner Avneesh Gupta, VP Tata Steel Plant said, “The 27-year-old chimney was demolished using the implosion method, which made the demolition process safe for workers. It also saved time and was environment friendly too.”

