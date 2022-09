Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

India's Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, bowed out of international cricket on Saturday at Lord's after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as her side completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket.