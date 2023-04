videoDetails

Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark on Lord Ram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has given a controversial statement regarding Lord Ram. Jitendra Awhad said, 'I am scared to see today's picture of Lord Ram'. At the same time, he surrounded Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham and said that 'he is erecting a wall between two communities'.