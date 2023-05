videoDetails

Jitendra Awhad's big statement on 'The Kerala Story'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Controversy continues over the film The Kerala Story. One party after another seems to be attacking. Jitendra Awhad's big statement has come out regarding this. He said, 'The film producer should be hanged'