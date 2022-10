J&K: 2 labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in Shopian

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 17. Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, Shopian who lobbed a grenade arrested.