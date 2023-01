videoDetails

J&K boy snatched a rifle from a CRPF jawan in Pulwama, Here is what happened next

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

A suspected terrorist snatched the rifle of a CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The incident took place when the CRPF 183 Battalion was on patrol during duty in Pulwama. Watch to know what happened next.