J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found murdered at his house, Who was DGP Hemant Kumar?

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

Hemant Kumar Lohia, the officer in charge of prisons in Jammu and Kashmir, was murdered at a friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu, where he had been staying with his family while his own home was being renovated.