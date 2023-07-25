trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640144
J&K: Fire breaks out on houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
A massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar on July 24 evening. However, the fire was later doused by the fire department. Further details are awaited.
