J&K: Govt takes several initiatives to increase enrolment of students in schools

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

After abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and it was bifurcated into two union territories, many steps were taken to upgrade the educational institutions in the state. The administration has launched innovative plans to get the students enrolled in government schools and improve the education standards in school. They also provide better facilities like free uniforms, study materials, clean and safe drinking water and a mid-day meal scheme to attract children towards government schools. Moreover, the infrastructure of government schools has been enhanced, playgrounds have been made, separate toilets for males and females have also been built. Several new methods were employed to teach students in an interactive way. The education system has been strengthened to help the generation-next of Jammu and Kashmir to scale new heights.Presently, enrolment of students increased in a Government Middle School Kotliwala Zone Jib (Udhampur) district due to facilities were provided to the students.