J&K: Indian Army organises paragliding event in Poonch

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

On September 20, Indian Army organised paragliding event in Gulpur village near Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The event was first of its kind in the region. Several students attended the event. Commencement of paragliding in the region would give the much needed boost to the tourism sector in the region.