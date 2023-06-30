NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha flagged off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas on June 30. Pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security. Before flagging off first batch of Amarnath Yatra, LG Sinha performed prayers.

All Videos

“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp
play icon4:59
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp

Trending Videos

“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp
play icon4:59
First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp