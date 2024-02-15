trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721656
NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with MARCOs, are conducting thorough searches in water bodies across Srinagar following the recent killings in Punjab.

All Videos

Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
Play Icon01:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
Play Icon02:04
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
BJP fields its eighth candidate over UP Rajya Sabha Election
Play Icon03:58
BJP fields its eighth candidate over UP Rajya Sabha Election
Congress holds a press conference over Electoral Bond Ban
Play Icon06:18
Congress holds a press conference over Electoral Bond Ban
JP Nadda Files Nomination from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:39
JP Nadda Files Nomination from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
play icon2:4
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
BJP fields its eighth candidate over UP Rajya Sabha Election
play icon3:58
BJP fields its eighth candidate over UP Rajya Sabha Election
Congress holds a press conference over Electoral Bond Ban
play icon6:18
Congress holds a press conference over Electoral Bond Ban
JP Nadda Files Nomination from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
play icon1:39
JP Nadda Files Nomination from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections