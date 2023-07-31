trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642687
J&K: Security forces find suspicious bag at Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway, traffic movement halted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Traffic movement was halted on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway on July 31 after the security forces found a suspicious bag. The bag was found at the Zangam flyover. The security forces reached the location with Dog squad for investigation. Further details are awaited.

