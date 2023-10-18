trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676915
Joe Biden in Israel: Biden-Netanyahu hug, will Muslim countries get angry?

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Joe Biden in Israel: Today, on the 12th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden has arrived on a visit to Israel... where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is believed that while Israel's courage in this war will increase during his visit, Muslim countries including Palestine have hope from America to stop this war.
