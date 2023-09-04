trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657550
Joe Biden makes big statement on Xi Jinping regarding G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023: The G20 meeting is going to be held in the capital Delhi. Before participating in this meeting, a big statement has come from the US President. The US President has expressed displeasure over Xi Jinping not coming to India.
Trending Videos

