Joe Biden makes huge remark on Israel Hamas Deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
As per latest reports, war will be halted for few days for now. Israel has decided to stop rocket attacks on Gaza as Hamas is going to release about 50 Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has made huge statement on America and thanked Turkey and Qatar.
