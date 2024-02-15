trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721645
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JP Nadda Files Nomination from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Follow Us
BJP President JP Nadda has filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. A little while ago he filed nomination in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. CM Bhupendra Patel was also present at the time of nomination.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi denies to contest Lok Sabha Election from Raebareli
Play Icon04:03
Sonia Gandhi denies to contest Lok Sabha Election from Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on BJP over Electoral Bond Ban
Play Icon02:26
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on BJP over Electoral Bond Ban
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get great benefits from saffron?
Play Icon05:24
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get great benefits from saffron?
Sandeshkhali Incident: BJP Workers Protest In Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal
Play Icon00:30
Sandeshkhali Incident: BJP Workers Protest In Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal
BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Nominates for Rajya Sabha in Mumbai, Expresses Gratitude to Party Leadership
Play Icon00:30
BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Nominates for Rajya Sabha in Mumbai, Expresses Gratitude to Party Leadership

Trending Videos

Sonia Gandhi denies to contest Lok Sabha Election from Raebareli
play icon4:3
Sonia Gandhi denies to contest Lok Sabha Election from Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on BJP over Electoral Bond Ban
play icon2:26
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on BJP over Electoral Bond Ban
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get great benefits from saffron?
play icon5:24
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get great benefits from saffron?
Sandeshkhali Incident: BJP Workers Protest In Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal
play icon0:30
Sandeshkhali Incident: BJP Workers Protest In Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal
BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Nominates for Rajya Sabha in Mumbai, Expresses Gratitude to Party Leadership
play icon0:30
BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Nominates for Rajya Sabha in Mumbai, Expresses Gratitude to Party Leadership