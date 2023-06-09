NewsVideos
videoDetails

JP Nadda lays foundation stone of BJP's New Office in Delhi

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Delhi BJP New Office Inauguration: The foundation stone of the new Delhi BJP office was laid today. During this BJP State President JP Nadda laid the foundation stone on DDU Marg and it will be ready by next year.

All Videos

NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
6:5
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
2:35
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
4:33
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy
0:37
BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
5:5
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested

Trending Videos

6:5
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
2:35
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
4:33
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
0:37
BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy
5:5
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
delhi bjp new office inauguration,JP Nadda,jp nadda delhi bjp new office,new office inauguration,new office inauguration bjp,bjp new office inauguration,new office of bjp,bjp head office delhi,bjp head office new delhi,ddu marg bjp new office,bjp meeting jp nadda,bjp jp nadda meeting,jp nadda meeting,Lok Sabha Election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 meeting,Lok Sabha Chunav,lok sabha chunav 2024,elections 2024 meeting,2024 election meeting,Hindi News,