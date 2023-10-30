trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681996
JP Nadda makes huge remark on Kerala Blast

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Kerala Bomb Blast LIVE Updates: There was a big bomb blast in a Christian convention center in Kerala. Many questions are being raised due to this blast. After which BJP President JP Nadda has strongly attacked the Kerala government.
