JP Nadda motivates youths during ‘Yuva Samvad’, suggests them to eye bigger goals

|Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
BJP National President JP Nadda addressed ‘Yuva Samvad’ at Prabhadevi in Mumbai on May 18. He motivated the youths by suggesting they should never consider their small goal as a target but look towards the bigger goals. “Never consider the small goal as your goal, always look towards the big goal. When we create small goals, then our thinking also becomes small. Sky is our limit and we have to move forward all our life. The day you will be satisfied with yourself, that day understand that the time has come for your end,” said BJP National President JP Nadda during “Yuva Samvad” at Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

