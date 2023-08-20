trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651197
JP Nadda reached Himachal... 'Central government will not back down in helping'

Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Shimla-Mandi Landslide Updated News: Heavy rains, floods and landslides are causing huge devastation in Himachal. Many lives have been lost due to the onset of monsoon in the state. The news of accidents and accidents are continuously coming out from Himachal. On reaching Himachal, JP Nadda said, 'The central government will not back down in helping'
