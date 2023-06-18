NewsVideos
JP Nadda said on Assam tour – PM of Australia had said Modi ji you are the boss

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
JP Nadda Breaking: On the Assam tour, JP Nadda said that the PM of Australia had said Modi ji, you are the boss. At the same time, he surrounded the opponents and said that the country is better than the economy and countries. India's economy is being discussed in the world.

