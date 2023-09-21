trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665226
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JP Nadda said on Mahila Bill, this bill will also be passed unanimously in Rajyasabha.

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Women Reservation Bill: On Mahila Arakrshan Bill, BJP National President JP Nadda said that this bill will be passed unanimously in Rajyasabha also. I want to thank PM Modi for bringing this bill. By bringing the Nari Shakti Bill, the PM has brought the issue of reservation which was entangled for a long time, to bring it on one mode.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: NIA's most wanted gangster Sukha Duneke dies in Canada
play icon1:52
India Canada Tension: NIA's most wanted gangster Sukha Duneke dies in Canada
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
play icon1:39
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
play icon2:0
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon1:39
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
play icon2:29
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: NIA's most wanted gangster Sukha Duneke dies in Canada
play icon1:52
India Canada Tension: NIA's most wanted gangster Sukha Duneke dies in Canada
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
play icon1:39
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
play icon2:0
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon1:39
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
play icon2:29
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
Women's Reservation Bill,Rajya Sabha,mahila bill,Zee News,Breaking News,womens reservation bill update,Nishikant Dubey,Lalan Singh,PM Modi news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Nishikant Dubey,sonia gandhi ne collar pakda,nishikant dubey on sonia gandhi,special Parliament session,,PM Modi,women reservation in Parliament,women's reservation bill lok sabha,mahila aarakshan bill kya hai,mahila aarakshan,womens reservation bill,