videoDetails

Just In, France footballer Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

France footballer Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from International football. Benzema took to the retirement announcement on Twitter. “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending.”