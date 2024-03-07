NewsVideos
Justice For JS Sidharth's Family: ABVP Long March Demands Answers In Thiruvananthapuram

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) is leading a long march demanding justice for the family of JS Sidharth. The march, commencing from Nedumangad, is scheduled to conclude near the Secretariat tonight. JS Sidharth, a 20-year-old student at Govt. Veterinary College, Pookkode in Wayanad, tragically lost his life on February 18. Six people have been arrested in connection with the case.

