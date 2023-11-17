trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688983
Kamalnath Exclusive Interview: Kamalnath's big attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nov 17, 2023
MP Election Voting 2023: Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara..On this occasion, CM Shivraj Singh said that I have always been voting. Today the farmers, unemployed youth of Madhya Pradesh have recognized BJP and Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Let us tell you that Kamal Nath is contesting from BJP's Vivek Bunty. Voting is going on for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Voting is going on for 230 seats here. This time Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is in the fray. Also. this time's victory or defeat will decide his political career.
