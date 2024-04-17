Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' Takes The UK By Storm - Watch Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' sets London abuzz as people from all walks of life join in spontaneous street dancing. The infectious beats create an atmosphere of joy and celebration against the backdrop of the bustling city. Watch as passersby groove to the rhythm, turning ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences in the heart of London. Video source: @manis_way and @speakerboxparty instagram

All Videos

Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:45
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall
Play Icon01:53
Viral Video: Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:25
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Play Icon00:24
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:23
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:45
Rahul Vaidya Battles Knee-deep Water In Dubai, Struggles To Walk - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall
play icon1:53
Viral Video: Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
play icon0:25
UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
play icon0:24
Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:23
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral