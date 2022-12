Kannur: “BJP Yuva Morcha will eliminate Communism from Kerala…,” says Tejasvi Surya

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya inaugurated Yuva Morcha KT Jayakrishnan Master’s Memorial Day in Kannur on December 01. During his speech he attacked Communist Party in Kerala and said that BJP Yuva Morcha will eradicate communism from Kerala. On top of that, he said communism is against development.