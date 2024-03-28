Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor may join politics before lok sabha Election

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor can join Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are being described as star campaigners of Shiv Sena.

