NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Snapped At Mizu Restaurant In Bandra

|Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
At Bandra's Mizu Restaurant, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur were photographed.

All Videos

Apple iOS 16.5 Update Released; What Are The New Added Features? | Zee News English
1:55
Apple iOS 16.5 Update Released; What Are The New Added Features? | Zee News English
PM Modi's charm in G7 Summit!
12:29
PM Modi's charm in G7 Summit!
BJP vs AAP: BJP claims, no one is more corrupt than Kejriwal
9:58
BJP vs AAP: BJP claims, no one is more corrupt than Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Support From Nitish Kumar Amid AAP vs Centre Row
5:58
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Support From Nitish Kumar Amid AAP vs Centre Row
Why did Hindu exodus posters appear in Jaipur?
7:25
Why did Hindu exodus posters appear in Jaipur?

Trending Videos

1:55
Apple iOS 16.5 Update Released; What Are The New Added Features? | Zee News English
12:29
PM Modi's charm in G7 Summit!
9:58
BJP vs AAP: BJP claims, no one is more corrupt than Kejriwal
5:58
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Support From Nitish Kumar Amid AAP vs Centre Row
7:25
Why did Hindu exodus posters appear in Jaipur?