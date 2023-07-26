trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640593
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kargil Vijay Diwas: On the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay, the Defense Minister saluted the brave soldiers in Drass

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: On the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay, the Defense Minister saluted the brave soldiers in Drass. Let us inform that after a difficult battle that lasted for 60 days in Kargil, India defeated India.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
play icon10:15
Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescues two youths trapped in the flood in Udaipur
play icon1:38
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescues two youths trapped in the flood in Udaipur
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
play icon0:35
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
play icon1:26
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
Heavy Rainfall In Several Areas of Delhi, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Moderate Rain For Next 3 Days
play icon1:34
Heavy Rainfall In Several Areas of Delhi, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Moderate Rain For Next 3 Days
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
play icon10:15
Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescues two youths trapped in the flood in Udaipur
play icon1:38
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescues two youths trapped in the flood in Udaipur
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
play icon0:35
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
play icon1:26
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
Heavy Rainfall In Several Areas of Delhi, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Moderate Rain For Next 3 Days
play icon1:34
Heavy Rainfall In Several Areas of Delhi, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Moderate Rain For Next 3 Days
Kargil Vijay Divas,indian army victory,Rajnath Singh,Vijay Diwas,Kargil Vijay Diwas,द्रास में शहीदों के परिवार से मिले राजनाथ,बोले- करगिल में PAK ने पीठ में खंजर घोंपा,Dras valley news,Kargil Vijay Diwas,defence minister of india,Rajnath Singh,jammu news in hindi,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Jammu Hindi Samachar Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 LIVE,kargil vijay diwas 2023,Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 in India,Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Date,Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 July 26th,Kargil Vijay Diwas history,Kargil Vijay Diwas significance,Kargil war,India Pakistan Kargil War,india pakistan news,कारगिल विजय दिवस,राजनाथ सिंह,पीएम मोदी कारगिल शहीदों को नमन कर बोले राजनाथ सिंह,कहा- यह क्षण कभी नहीं भूल सकता,