Karnataka: Bajrang Dal holds protest against Congress, burns manifesto in Mangaluru

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Bajrang Dal held a protest near Congress office and burnt the Congress manifesto on May 02. This comes after the Congress in their Karnataka election manifesto said it will take “decisive action’ as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.