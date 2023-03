videoDetails

Karnataka By-elections to not take place on Wayanad Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

The dates for the Karnataka elections were announced on Wednesday. During this, the Election Commission said, 'The by-elections will not be held on the Wayanad seat as of now. Due to the end of Rahul's membership, the seat is still vacant.