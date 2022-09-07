Karnataka CM condoles demise of Minister Umesh Katti, calls it huge loss for state

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday condoled the demise of Minister of Forests Umesh Katti who passed on September 06 evening and said that his death is a huge loss for the state. I've lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

