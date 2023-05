videoDetails

Karnataka CM Race: Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, who will become CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

Legislature Party meeting was held in Bengaluru on Sunday, in which Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also reached. No decision could be taken on the Chief Minister in this meeting.