Karnataka Election 2023 Opinion Poll: Which master stroke did BJP play at the last moment?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

The date of assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced. Votes will be cast in the state on May 10 and results will come on May 13. In the opinion poll, we asked the people of Karnataka whether PM Modi will prove to be a game changer in the Karnataka elections? See what is the answer of the people.