videoDetails

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Vote percentage of Congress increases

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting of votes is going on for Karnataka assembly elections. In the trends, the Congress party seems to be crossing the majority mark. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway. The Election Commission has released the trends for all 224 seats.