Karnataka Elections 2023: Owaisi Slams Congress Over ‘Bajrang Dal Ban’ In Manifesto

|Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The party said it will increase the quota limit from 50 percent to 75 percent for all castes based on population. Watch the full story...

