Karnataka New CM: Chief Minister's name will be decided in Karnataka today!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka elections, the name of the post of CM will be announced today. Sources say that Siddaramaiah can be the new CM of Karnataka while DK Sharma can be elected as Deputy CM, know the latest updates.