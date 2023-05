videoDetails

Karnataka New CM: DK Shiv Kumar or Siddaramaiah, Who will be the next CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections, the churning continues in the Congress for the post of Chief Minister. One line resolution passed in Congress Legislature Party meeting. Please tell that Mallikarjun Kharge has the right to choose the name of the post of Chief Minister.