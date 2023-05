videoDetails

Karnataka New CM: Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi from Bengaluru at 1 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections, the name of the CM post will be announced today. Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi from Bengaluru by 1 pm today for brainstorming related to this. Know by when it is likely to reach Delhi.