Karnataka Politics: Congress releases the poster of Bajrangbali!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

In Karnataka, who will be made the CM by the Congress, the screw is stuck. Siddaramaiah's supporters have put up posters outside his house in which Siddaramaiah is written as the CM. In the midst of all this, the Congress has released a poster of Hanuman ji, in which Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are seen.