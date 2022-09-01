Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Union minister Pralhad Joshi attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idga maidan in Hubli on August 31. He offered prayers and took blessings of Lord Ganesha. Meanwhile, a poster of Savarkar was being put up in the pandal which has triggered controversy.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

