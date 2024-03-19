NewsVideos
Karnataka Protest: First, Altercation Erupts During 'Azaan' Time In Bengaluru

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Karnataka witnesses its first protest as tensions flare following an altercation during 'Azaan' time on Sunday (17.03.24) near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru. The dispute unfolded when a shopkeeper played devotional songs, igniting outrage among locals and prompting demonstrations. This incident underscores the importance of respecting religious practices and fostering mutual understanding in diverse communities.

