Karwa Chauth ‘22: Women break their fast upon the sighting of moon

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Hindu women all over India performed rituals and broker their fast upon the sighting of the moon on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth on October 13. Karwa Chauth festivities and rituals hold a very special place in people's hearts especially Hindu women. On Karwa Chauth, Hindu women fast throughout the day for the good health and long life of their husbands on this auspicious occasion.