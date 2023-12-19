trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700504
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:56 AM IST
92 MPs Suspended in Parliament Security Breach: A total of 92 MPs have been suspended from Parliament so far. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken big action.

